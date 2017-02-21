Grieving mother, 3 balloons in hand, visits dentist office where her son was tragically killed
Gelinda Lee, the mother of 6-year-old Camlyn Lee, visited a makeshift memorial outside Vital Smiles in Midfield. Camlyn's uncle Mike Eubanks said,"We thank God and we want to thank everybody for their love and support.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|13 hr
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Thu
|OK help plz
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC