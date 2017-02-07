Golf cart cabs could soon be operating in Birmingham
The Birmingham City Council is considering an ordinance to allow low-speed golf cart cab companies, such as Joyride, to operate in the Magic City. Under the proposed amendment to the city's licensing and regulations of taxicabs and vehicles for hire, low-speed vehicle services would be allowed to operate on city roadways where the speed limit is under 35 miles per hour.
