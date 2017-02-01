Funeral set for 17-year-old Wenonah student shot and killed
The mother of 17-year-old Juzahris Webb has announced funeral services will take place Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hopewell Baptist Church at 4817 Jefferson Avenue SW. Webb, a senior at Wenonah High School, was fatally shot while walking home with a friend after school Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSFA-TV Montgomery.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC