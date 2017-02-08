Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman's family, supporters gather in Birmingham to welcome him home
Former Gov. Don Siegelman's friends, family members and longtime supporters this afternoon gathered at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to greet the man who was once Alabama's most successful politician and later a federal prison inmate. "It will be a raw and wonderful reunion," Siegelman's daughter, Dana Siegelman, said as she awaited her fathers arrival shortly before 3 p.m. Pam Miles, a long-time friend of Siegelman who worked on his 2006 campaign, said: "Don has kept the faith."
