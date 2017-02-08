Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman's f...

Former Alabama Gov. Don Siegelman's family, supporters gather in Birmingham to welcome him home

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

Former Gov. Don Siegelman's friends, family members and longtime supporters this afternoon gathered at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport to greet the man who was once Alabama's most successful politician and later a federal prison inmate. "It will be a raw and wonderful reunion," Siegelman's daughter, Dana Siegelman, said as she awaited her fathers arrival shortly before 3 p.m. Pam Miles, a long-time friend of Siegelman who worked on his 2006 campaign, said: "Don has kept the faith."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 44 min Sancho 20,815
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Jan 30 fiddleworm 2
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... Jan 24 Thank God Obama i... 1
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan '17 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,556 • Total comments across all topics: 278,691,806

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC