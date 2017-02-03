Flaw in JeffCo sex offender registry ...

Flaw in JeffCo sex offender registry allows 3 to reside too close to Birmingham elementary school

A man convicted of raping a nine-year old girl successfully registered a home address about 1,000-feet away from a Birmingham elementary school, which is only half of the distance required by state law. An On Your Side investigation of public records reveals a flaw in the Jefferson County Sex Offender Registry allowed that man and two other convicted sex offenders to register home addresses too close to Hemphill Elementary School in Birmingham.

