First 'End Heroin' walk happening in Birmingham this weekend
The Addiction Prevention Coalition has organized an "End Heroin Bham" walk for Saturday, Feb. 25 to recognize and fight the increasing number of deaths and overdoses from opioids in Jefferson County. For the past two years, opioids including heroin and fentanyl have killed more people in Jefferson County than homicide, and lead all causes of accidental death among young people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
