Family members sought for 2 men, 1 woman found dead in their Jeffco homes

No foul play is suspected in any of the deaths, said Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, but their bodies are ready to be released for burial and coroner's officials have not been able to notify their next of kin. Annie Sharon Quinn, a 64-year-old white female, was found in her home in the 800 block of Twin Lake Drive in eastern Birmingham on Jan. 25. A friend of Quinn's called Birmingham police and asked them to do a welfare check after not being able to reach her for a couple of weeks.

