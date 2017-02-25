Fa has size advantage over Barr at weigh in
Junior Fa and his opponent Keith Barr have weighed in against each other ahead of their fight tomorrow in Birmingham, Alabama. The fight is an undercard to the Deontay Wilder vs Gerald Washington At the weigh in Junior Fa was 272.6 pounds with Keith Barr at 231 pounds .
