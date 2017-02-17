'Don't be dismayed' - Alabama mayor tells concerned...
Delroy Williams , mayor of Kingston, and Dr William A. Bell Sr , mayor of Birmingham, Alabama, put pen to paper at the Sister City signing ceremony between the City of Kingston, Jamaica, and Birmingham City, Alabama, at the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation office earlier this week. In the background are Desmond McKenzie, minister of local government; former Kingston Mayor Angela Brown Burke; and Mark Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC