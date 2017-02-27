Does former death row inmate Anthony ...

Does former death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton deserve compensation?

Read more: Alabama Live

"When people ask me about why they haven't compensated you all I can say is 'I don't know' - Anthony Ray Hinton An Alabama legislative committee is reviewing a request to give $1.5 million to compensate former death row inmate Anthony Ray Hinton. Despite being freed after new testing on the alleged murder weapon, a few state officials still question Hinton's claims of innocence and whether he is eligible for that money.

