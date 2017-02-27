Deontay Wilder's Surgically Repaired Right Hand Feels 'Wonderful'
BIRMINGHAM, Alabama Whomever Deontay Wilder fights next, his surgically repaired right hand won't be an issue leading into it. Wilder was beyond pleased with how his hand responded Saturday night in his first fight since having another surgery on it nearly seventh months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|1 hr
|democrat
|20,857
|Phlebotomy
|1 hr
|Medxx
|1
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC