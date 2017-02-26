Deontay Wilder Squares Off with Contender in Hotel Lobby Scrap
Deontay Wilder was still ready to swing hours after defending his belt -- getting in the middle of a hotel brawl involving heavyweight contender Dominic Breazeale ... and TMZ Sports got video of the melee. The chaos erupted in the lobby of the Westin in Birmingham, Alabama ... just across the street from the arena, where hours earlier Wilder scored a 5th round KO of Gerald Washington.
