Creative Southern dishes served at Revolve Kitchen & Brew
If there's one dish that summarizes the food and attitude at Revolve Kitchen & Brew, it's Things in Jars.The whimsically-named, shareable appetizer is built around three spreads served in small Mason jars. It's creative, generously portioned, and worldly yet quintessentially Southern.
