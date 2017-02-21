Christians, Muslims show support for Jewish community in prayer rally
The interfaith coalition Faith in Action Alabama held a prayer rally at Levite Jewish Community Center today to show support for Jews and Muslims in the wake of threats against Jewish and Muslim facilities in Birmingham. "We share a commitment to creating a city and a world in which each of us can practice our faith in peace, and where we are strengthened by our diversity," said the Rev.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Fri
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Feb 22
|democrat
|20,852
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC