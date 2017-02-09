Carver Theatre, a Birmingham cultural icon, may finally be restored
The restoration of the historic Carver Theatre is moving forward just weeks after portions of the 4th Avenue Business District was included in the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument. Last year, the Birmingham City Council approved spending $4.3 million on capital improvements to the city-owned structure.
