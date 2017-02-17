C-USA Indoor T&F Championships Begin ...

C-USA Indoor T&F Championships Begin Saturday

With five meets already in the books this year, the Charlotte track and field team turns its sights to the biggest meet of indoor season - the Conference USA Indoor Track & Field Championships. Hosted by UAB in Birmingham, Alabama, this weekend will give each team in the conference a chance to battle for a spot on the podium.

