Broadway in Birmingham announces 'Kinky Boots,' 'Lion King,' 'Motown,' more for 2017-18 season

Broadway in Birmingham's 2017-18 season will include national touring productions of "Motown the Musical," "Kinky Boots," The Lion King" and "The Book of Mormon." A bespectacled rocker, Mormon missionaries, a pride of lions and a drag queen with a heart of gold are on the agenda for the next Broadway in Birmingham series.

