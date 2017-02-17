Black History Spotlight: Angela Davis
KIMT News 3 - Activist, author, educator, philosopher; there are many titles this hero is called but she was born in 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama as Angela Davis. She was born in Birmingham, Alabama in a neighborhood known as Dynamite Hill which the KKK was known to bomb often.
