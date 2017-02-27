Birmingham's SliceFest announces date for 2017 music, beer and pizza festival
The sixth annual SliceFest music, beer and pizza festival will take place on June 3, 2017, along 29th Street South between Seventh Avenue South and Clairmont Avenue in Birmingham, Ala. This is a photo from the 2016 festival.
