Birmingham water bill issues should be fixed by March 1: Water works general manager
Birmingham Water Works General Manager Mac Underwood discussed how the utility is taking steps to correct customers' bills. The Birmingham Water Works expects to correct billing problems that caused unusually high bills for 5,000 of its customers by the end of the month, the utility's general manager told a news conference Tuesday.
