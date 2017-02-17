Birmingham organization proposes changes to gun laws, named for Gate City shooting victim
A Birmingham organization and a state representative held a press conference today to propose changes to Alabama's gun laws. Frank Matthews, President of the Outcast Voters League, spoke about the proposed Sheri Williams Mandatory Gun Changes Act, named for a woman who was killed in Gate City by a stray bullet in 2013.
