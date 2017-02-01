Birmingham one of 10 finalists for 'Smart Cities' grant
The Birmingham City Hall is shown in Birmingham, Ala., Monday, August 5, 2013. Five cities will be selected on Feb. 8 to receive "Readiness Workshops" that will help the cities develop a roadmap for applying smart technologies to further innovation, inclusion and investment within their cities.
