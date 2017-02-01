Birmingham gives Crossplex Village developer $3.25 million in incentives to secure Comfort...

The developer of Crossplex Village, a commercial development coming to the site of Birmingham's Crossplex athletic facility in Five Points West, will receive $3.25 million in incentives to secure Comfort Inn & Suites, Starbucks and several restaurants. Birmingham will pay incentives equal to 50 percent of all sales tax revenue generated from the commercial development, not to exceed $465,000 annually, for up to 10 years, according to a resolution passed this week by the Birmingham City Council.

