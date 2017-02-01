Birmingham gives Crossplex Village de...

Birmingham gives Crossplex Village developer $3.25 million in incentives to secure Comfort...

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The developer of Crossplex Village, a commercial development coming to the site of Birmingham's Crossplex athletic facility in Five Points West, will receive $3.25 million in incentives to secure Comfort Inn & Suites, Starbucks and several restaurants. Birmingham will pay incentives equal to 50 percent of all sales tax revenue generated from the commercial development, not to exceed $465,000 annually, for up to 10 years, according to a resolution passed this week by the Birmingham City Council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr Telisha 20,805
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Wed ThomasA 3
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Jan 30 fiddleworm 2
News Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2... Jan 28 Health insurance ... 3
Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac... Jan 24 Thank God Obama i... 1
Clemson Jan 9 TinyTT 1
SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now Jan 7 Patrick Gilbride 1
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. American Idol
  2. NASA
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,275 • Total comments across all topics: 278,504,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC