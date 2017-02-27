Birmingham creates food tax rebate program for low-income, elderly residents
A plan for the program is expected to be presented to city staff within the next 90 days, according to the mayor's office. Residents living at or below the poverty line would receive a rebate on their taxes for as much as $150 a year under the program, the ordinance states.
