Birmingham child never too busy to keep community first
The Black Magic Project focuses on people and organizations who carry on the spirit and legacy of the Civil Rights Movement in big and small ways. Despite a hectic schedule filled with extracurricular activities, Christian Ray Norman always finds time to help those in need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|32 min
|guess what
|20,829
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Feb 11
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC