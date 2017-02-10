Birmingham appoints 2 special judges for new municipal court division
Kechia Davis and Lee Loder were appointed to the part-time posts this week by the Birmingham City Council. Their terms will expire on Feb. 7, 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Trump is my Presi...
|20,825
|3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H...
|Sat
|Go Blue Forever
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Feb 1
|ThomasA
|3
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 30
|fiddleworm
|2
|Is Obamacare working for anyone in Alabama in 2...
|Jan 28
|Health insurance ...
|3
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Jan 24
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|Clemson
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC