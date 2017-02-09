Belk responds to removal of Ivanka Trump merchandise
Belk said its decision to remove Ivanka Trump's line from its website was part of "normal business operations." Belk has responded to its decision to remove Ivanka Trump's fashion line from its website and some stores, saying the move was part of the "normal course of business operations."
