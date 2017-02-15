Authorities ID 2 men found dead in separate incidents Sunday
Two men were found dead in Birmingham in separate incidents Sunday, but authorities said Monday they don't yet know the cause of death for either man. Peterson was found dead about 8:20 a.m. outside a home on 40th Court North.
