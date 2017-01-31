Alabama cites Birmingham schools for poor recordkeeping, missing background checks, more
Four contract bus drivers for Birmingham City Schools were transporting students with special needs without having undergone background checks, according to findings from the Alabama State Department of Education. The contract company, School Transportation Solutions , was instructed to pull the bus drivers immediately, according to a review of the school district's compliance with state and federal laws and regulations.
