Alabama bill would require back seat passengers to buckle up
The Alabama Senate has passed the bill by Sen. Quinton Ross, D-Montgomery that requires all car passengers to wear seat belts. Ross said he believes tightening the law would save lives, partly by raising awareness of the need to wear seat belts, and is optimistic the bill will pass.
