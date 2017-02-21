Al Sharpton to speak at Birmingham hi...

Al Sharpton to speak at Birmingham high school's unity breakfast

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

The Rev. Al Sharpton will serve as the keynote speaker of Wenonah High School's 14th annual Unity Breakfast set for Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Birmingham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pot holes are a blessing from God. 9 hr Rednecksgohome 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr mexico 20,851
church of satan Feb 19 Obama 4
Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12) Feb 18 Musikologist 16
News 3rd teen charged in fatal shooting of Wenonah H... Feb 11 Go Blue Forever 1
News Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se... Feb 1 ThomasA 3
weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,... Jan 30 fiddleworm 2
See all Birmingham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Birmingham Forum Now

Birmingham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Birmingham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
 

Birmingham, AL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,061 • Total comments across all topics: 279,056,975

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC