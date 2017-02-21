Against NCAA, Ole Miss and Hugh Freeze Overmatched
Hugh Freeze lifted the Ole Miss football program into the Top 10, New Year's Day bowl games and defeated mighty Alabama two years in a row. He did it with a 2013 recruiting class that included three future first-round NFL draft picks and a high-flying offense that showed opponents no mercy.
