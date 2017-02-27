A Class on Antiques? Sign Us Up
"For 45 years, on Tuesday afternoons from 2-4 p.m. in the Brooks Hall auditorium at Samford University [Birmingham, AL] the antiques class has met - never missing a semester." This statement was the opening remark of the class, which was followed by applause from the packed auditorium.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|Phlebotomy
|12 hr
|Medxx
|1
|Woman on tracks to 'clear her mind' hit by train (Jun '09)
|Feb 24
|Phartticus
|13
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Feb 23
|OK help plz
|46
|Pot holes are a blessing from God.
|Feb 21
|Rednecksgohome
|1
|church of satan
|Feb 19
|Obama
|4
|Irondale Music Selection (Jul '12)
|Feb 18
|Musikologist
|16
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC