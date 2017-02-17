17-year-old Wenonah student gunned down on the way home from school ID'd
At least two people are in custody and being questioned after they were spotted in a stolen vehicle matching the description of the vehicle used in the shooting. Birmingham police, with the help of tracking dogs, spent three hours searching for them Tuesday night after they bailed from the vehicle, which rolled back and hit a police cruiser.
