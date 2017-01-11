You can be vegetarian in Birmingham: ...

You can be vegetarian in Birmingham: What to order at 21 local restaurants

Delta Blues Hot Tamales is a rare find: a restaurant that specializes in classic southern fare that also specializes in catering to those with dietary restrictions. The Five Points South eatery's only gluten in the entire restaurant is in the beer.

