You can be vegetarian in Birmingham: What to order at 21 local restaurants
Delta Blues Hot Tamales is a rare find: a restaurant that specializes in classic southern fare that also specializes in catering to those with dietary restrictions. The Five Points South eatery's only gluten in the entire restaurant is in the beer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC