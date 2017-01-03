Woman shot, killed in Birmingham on New Yeara s Day
According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers responded to a call that someone had been shot on the 800 block of Center Street North on January 1. When the officers arrived, they did not find anyone who was shot, but did find evidence of injuries to a person. Upon investigation, they were led to Princeton Hospital.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIAT-TV Birmingham.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|5 hr
|I voted for Trump
|15
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 hr
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|17 hr
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Sun
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
|Tough Nickle Boutique
|Dec 21
|Reality
|2
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC