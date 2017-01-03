Woman jailed, man sought in slaying of 67-year-old victim killed at Birmingham hotel
Natasha Michelle Kendrick and Bartholemew Shaid Williams are charged with murder in the December slaying of 67-year-old Woody Dewey Woodard. A South Alabama woman is in jail and a man sought, both charged with murder in the death of a man found in a Birmingham hotel room.
