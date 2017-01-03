Winter storm will bring snow to South
A winter storm is expected to sweep through the Southeastern United States late Friday and early Saturday, bringing a potential mix of snow, sleet and ice. Raleigh, North Carolina, is likely to face the brunt of the storm, with 4 to 10 inches of snow predicted.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|18 hr
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|22 hr
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC