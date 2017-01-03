Winter storm warning expanded in Alab...

Winter storm warning expanded in Alabama as snow starts to fall

6 hrs ago

Light snow was reported over north Alabama early Friday, while mix of rain and sleet was falling over parts of central Alabama. More snow, sleet and freezing rain was expected through the day today.

