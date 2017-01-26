What will Trump presidency mean for Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument plans?
Recruitment of an interim superintendent to oversee the Birmingham Civil Rights National Monument and Freedom Riders National Monument in Anniston has commenced, according to the National Park Service's regional office in Atlanta. NPS spokesperson Saudia Muwwakkil said the description of the position is being written.
