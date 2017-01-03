Wawrzyk's Coach Says Upset of Wilder Should Not Be Ruled Out
On February 25th, once-beaten heavyweight contender Andrzej Wawrzyk will travel to the Unites States to face the biggest challenge of his professional career, when he faces WBC heavyweight champion Deontay "The Bronze Bomber" Wilder . The fight takes place in the champion's backyard, from Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson
|Mon
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC