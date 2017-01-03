Want to open for Bon Jovi on the band...

Want to open for Bon Jovi on the band's 2017 tour? Here's how to do it in Birmingham, elsewhere

Bon Jovi is holding a contest to find opening acts for its tour stops this year, including a Feb. 16 date at the BJCC's Legacy Arena in Birmingham. Bon Jovi is looking for acts to fill the opening slots on its 2017 "This House Is Not for Sale" tour.

