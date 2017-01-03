Veteran TV journalist leaving Birmingham's Fox 6 after 17 years at the station
Ronda Robinson started at WBRC/Fox 6 in Birmingham, Ala., in 2000 and hosted the station's "On Your Side" consumer investigative series. Robinson is best known to Fox 6 viewers as the station's "On Your Side" reporter, who worked with the Call for Action team of volunteers to help consumers resolve disputes with businesses and companies.
