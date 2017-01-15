Vestavia Hills woman who broke neck s...

Vestavia Hills woman who broke neck sledding in 2014 snow is 'staying inside' this time

With wintry weather making a rare appearance in Alabama and residents gearing up to frolic in the white stuff, one Vestavia Hills woman said she'll forgo the snow play after a near-catastrophe during Snowpocalypse 2014. The 51-year-old wife and mother spent five days in the Neurological Intensive Care Unit at Brookwood Medical Center three years ago after her sled careened into a parked police car on Lime Rock Road in front of Vestavia Hills High School.

