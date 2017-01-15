Vestavia Hills woman who broke neck sledding in 2014 snow is 'staying inside' this time
With wintry weather making a rare appearance in Alabama and residents gearing up to frolic in the white stuff, one Vestavia Hills woman said she'll forgo the snow play after a near-catastrophe during Snowpocalypse 2014. The 51-year-old wife and mother spent five days in the Neurological Intensive Care Unit at Brookwood Medical Center three years ago after her sled careened into a parked police car on Lime Rock Road in front of Vestavia Hills High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Thu
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
|Apartment locators vestavia
|Jan 1
|Susie
|1
|Free MEET ISMAILI SINGLES WORLDWIDE | FREE TO JOIN
|Dec 27
|Ramae
|1
|Sirens in neighborhood behind dog park
|Dec 26
|Sirens fultondale
|1
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC