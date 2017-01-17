VA works to get homeless vets off Birmingham streets
Birmingham veteran Harlan Estes participates in Operation: Reveille on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 in order to get a HUD voucher that allows him to lease an apartment where rent is based on his income. A long list of non-profits, apartment managers and businesses were enlisted to participate in a one-day housing fair to get Birmingham area homeless veterans into permanent housing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
|brilee breidenbach
|Jan 5
|poiuuy
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Jan 3
|Now_What-
|20,767
|Jamie Foxx can't keep his racist mouth shut (May '09)
|Jan 2
|US Citizen
|45
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC