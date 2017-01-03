UAB Investigators Find Repeat Cesarean Deliveries Less Cost-Effective in Low-Risk Women
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - A systematic review from the University of Alabama at Birmingham shows that routinely opting for a repeat cesarean delivery over first attempting a vaginal delivery may result in excess morbidity and cost from a population perspective for women with a prior low transverse incision cesarean delivery who are likely to have a successful vaginal delivery.
