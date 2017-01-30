Trump's Alabama crowds, gangs in Birmingham, giant mall shuts down: AL.com must-read...
Former Alabama Democratic Gov. Don Siegelman said he is "at peace" with the decision by President Obama to deny him clemency as he left office earlier this month. Siegelman, 69, is set to be released in August following a 2006 conviction on charges relating to selling a seat on the state health regulatory board to former HealthSouth CEO Richard Scrushy in exchange for a donation to the former governor's statewide lottery campaign.
