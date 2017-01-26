"This has to be done," organizer says of immigration protest at Birmingham airport

"Birmingham is the home of the Civil Rights Movement and home for thousands of immigrants from nations including those that Trump has targeted... [the protest will] show that we do not stand with the bigotry and hateful ideology that triggered Trump's orders," Birmingham Protest for Refugees and Immigrants organizer Carlos Chaverst, Jr. said in a press release. President Donald Trump's order , signed Friday, suspends admission to the United States of all refugees for 120 days and bars for 90 days the entry of any citizen from seven predominantly Muslim countries: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Libya and Somalia.

