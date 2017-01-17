Terri Sewell boycotting Donald Trump inauguration, citing 'disrespect' of John Lewis
Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Birmingham, will not be attending President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, the congresswoman tweeted Thursday. Sewell cited Trump's treatment toward civil rights hero and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who said last week that Trump won't be a "legitimate president" because of Russian interference in the election.
