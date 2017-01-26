Temple Emanu-El hosts play about former Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir
Golda Meir was prime minister of Israel from 1969-74. A play about her life, 'Golda's Balcony,' will be performed on Jan. 28, 2017, at Temple Emanu-El in Birmingham, Ala.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Comments
Add your comments below
Birmingham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|melvin perez
|20,781
|Barack Michelle Obama Enjoy Post-Presidency Vac...
|Tue
|Thank God Obama i...
|1
|weed roofiess Xanies bar,Blues,oc's,molly,...
|Jan 22
|bob
|1
|Obama adds Alabama civil rights area to Park Se...
|Jan 13
|Dr Wu
|2
|Clemson
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|SUPPORT U.S. ARTIST EMCEE D UNKNOEN MUSIC Now
|Jan 7
|Patrick Gilbride
|1
|Alabama band to march at inauguration, igniting...
|Jan 5
|slick willie expl...
|22
Find what you want!
Search Birmingham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC